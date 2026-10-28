Jackbox Party Pack 12 review - "A unique bundle of games"

The Jackbox Party Pack 12 has a formula that feels very much like its own. Each of these packs of games is filled with a handful of mini-games, which are played through your phone as a controller. Your TV becomes a sort of display for what everyone is doing or when you need to vote. They've done a fantastic job of having this set formula, with a lot of different games within it, that create something that feels new. We have lots of friends over all the time, so pulling out a Jackbox Party Pack is always a fun time. Let's dive into the games in the Jackbox Party Pack 12.
We Forgot a Card in the Jackbox Party Pack 12 is one that feels like it would be very fun, but I think that the groups I have played with - it's just not hit as hard as I thought it would be. Everyone chooses card designs that match a category - these might be holiday-related, or they might be something really strange and random. Then, you need to write inside the card to match it to the event; however, it's more to get people to laugh at what you are writing. Everyone picks the winning card, and it moves to a plushie that needs to be given some sort of secondary bit of a sentence after a string is pulled. I feel there is something there, but it's just not quite hitting with our friend groups.
Debate and Switch is a debate game where you are debating nonsense things like if brownie edges are better than middles or how much nap time adults should have a day. One person picks yes, the other no, and then they debate out loud. The other players can move their characters to be in front of the person that they are agreeing with and type out comments that appear in the middle of the screen. It's a big presentation game! Once a debate is over, players can switch out a single word within the topic to create a new topic, out of the previous one, which makes for some silly prompts.
The last game in the Jackbox Party Pack 12 is a classic trivia game, with a Jackbox twist. This trivia game has you sort of moving answers to one of two categories, but these categories are really random! They'll be like quotes from a famous actor or titles of subreddits with 1 million subs. You then need to shift the answer coming from one side of the map to the right portal, which solves what category it comes from. This is a team game, so you need to pass the answers to your other teammate if they are in the path of the portal. It's a fun idea, but it becomes quite chaotic fast.
I do always enjoy a new Jackbox Party Pack, but for me the Jackbox Party Pack 12 wasn't their best showing. It's difficult, as Jackbox can only really be compared to Jackbox - so it's down to what mini-games you and your friends enjoy. I do love the audience participation aspect of all of the mini-games and how much these games bring people together.