Zombie Assault: Resurgence takes the SAS: Zombie Assault franchise fully 3D, out now

Zombie Assault: Resurgence sees Ninja Kiwi revisit their hit isometric shooter franchise

Fight through zombie hordes in a sci-fi setting, complete with high-tech weaponry

Discover the secret behind the new outbreak in story mode, or just take on challenges

It's been a pretty auspicious time for Bloons developers Ninja Kiwi, with their hit tower defence franchise receiving its own series of animated shorts. But they're not resting on their laurels, as Ninja Kiwi are bringing their classic SAS: Zombie Assault franchise to the third dimension. Zombie Assault: Resurgence is now available to purchase on iOS and Android!

An isometric shooter set in the near future, Zombie Assault: Resurgence sees you, well, resisting a zombie assault. Set after the original Zombie Assault series, this time you step into the shoes of a company of mercenaries taking on the zombie hordes, which seem to be driven by a new, malevolent force.

Sever the head or destroy the brain

Zombie Assault: Resurgence has you following a new storyline where you aid the USI in uncovering what's going on with this new wave of zombies (you might even say... resurgence). As you fight your way through the hordes, you'll gradually unlock newer and more powerful weaponry, including turrets and grenades to help thin out your foes.

And there's plenty to consider around each venture into zombie-infested territory too. Whether that's taking on additional challenges, perusing the bounty board or trying to court the various merchants, improving their opinion until they offer new, more powerful weaponry unavailable anywhere else.

Zombie Assault: Resurgence isn't necessarily the kind of game you expect from a developer like Ninja Kiwi, if you're only familiar with their Bloons series. But if you're looking for that same quality, alongside more action-packed gameplay, it's more than worth checking out Zombie Assault: Resurgence on iOS and Android!

Meanwhile, if you need even more ways to scratch that itchy trigger finger, then we've got you covered. Why not check out some of the options on our list of the best shooters on iOS to see what choice picks we think are worth playing?