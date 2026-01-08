Tiles Survive! codes (January 2026) - Ease your post-apocalyptic survival efforts

It's difficult to stay alive in a post-apocalyptic world, so you've got to take all the freebies you can get, like through these Tiles Survive! codes that we've scavenged.

Tiles Survive! is a survival strategy game from FunPlus where you have to protect a group of survivors in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. Everything is destroyed, so you need to rebuild a small city, meaning you have to explore the wild and gather key resources in the first place. Little by little, more survivors will come to ask for your help.

These survivors need to work (yes, even during an apocalypse), so you'll need to assign jobs in order to get hunters, chefs, lumberjacks and so on. You can also recruit heroes or team up with friends to fight against the undead, as well as to face harsh weather and wild creatures. And don't forget to take care of their health and morale to keep their productivity high!

But surviving in the wild is tough, so you'll probably need a little bit of external help. That's why the developers added a redeem code option, and you'll find in this article a list of all of them, as well as how to redeem these codes. They unlock different rewards like gems, items or energy.

ALL TILES SURVIVE! CODES

TS777

TS888

TS999

ALL TILES SURVIVE! EXPIRED CODES

TS20251117

MERRYXMASTS

How to redeem Tiles Survive codes?

Step 1: Launch the game

Step 2: Click on your Profile icon in the top-left corner

Step 3: Click on Settings

Step 4: Click on Gift Redemption

Step 5: Enter your code, redeem and enjoy your rewards!

It's really easy, and you only have to follow a few steps:

How to get more codes?

To find more codes for Tiles Survive!, you can either come back here often, since we will update this article frequently, or follow the developers on their official channels. They share codes on their Facebook account and Discord server, but we'll gather those for you to save some time.

And that's not all the games we've covered either, we've also got Kaiju No. 8 The Game codes and Blue Protocol: Star Resonance codes.