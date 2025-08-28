League of Elements is an upcoming adventure RPG where you fight off dragons and demons

Wind, fire, and thunder

Journey through an open world filled with elemental storms, dragons, and demons

Unlock 1,000 draws, a Spirit Panda, and powerful starter rewards

Team up with allies, master elemental skills, and enjoy idle rewards

Joy Net Games has just announced their latest project, League of Elements, a 3D adventure RPG with idle elements that is due to release on iOS and Android later this year. And yes, you might notice the bald staff-wielding hero and the whole “mastering the elements” setup gives off some very familiar vibes.

Don’t worry, though - League of Elements isn’t a retelling of your Saturday morning cartoon lineup. Instead, you’re heading into a fantasy world torn apart by elemental storms where demons and dragons roam free, and your job is to bring balance with powers drawn from wind, fire, thunder, and beyond.

If you’re jumping in early, the rewards are big. Logging in gets you 1,000 draws right out of the gate, along with a Limited Spirit Panda named Bambam, the Supreme Sword, and a bundle of useful items. That’s more than enough to set you up for some wild experimenting with builds and companions early on.

The adventure side leans into a wondrous open world, letting you wander forests, mountain ranges, and oceans while hunting for treasures and hidden forces. Combat builds on elemental skill mastery. You can pick from three classes, then gradually unlock a library of spells and abilities to chain together.

While you wait, check out this list of the best RPGs to play on Android! Don’t worry about being alone, either. Spirits and pets can be recruited into your squad, each carrying their own magical abilities. Plus, there’s the option to team up with others through clans for co-op adventures and tougher fights. And since this is an idle RPG, you don’t have to stay glued to your phone - auto combat ensures that rewards continue to flow while you're away.

So, if you were looking for a story about a young Avatar destined to master all the elements, this one may not be for you. If not, pre-register for League of Elements now by clicking on your preferred link below.