Last Shelter Survival codes: April 2022

: April 26th 2022 - checked for new Last Shelter: Survival codes

In this article, you will find a list of active Last Shelter: Survival codes. We’ve tested all of them and we’ve confirmed that they are working as of today.

Last Shelter: Survival, is a massively multiplayer online strategy game by Long Tech Network Limited, the same publisher of another very well-known title, Rise of Empires: Ice and Fire is available for iOS and Android devices.

The zombies are coming and the last shelter is falling apart. What are you going to do? Rebuild it and try to survive or turn into a walking dead? Only you can answer that question. But one thing is certain. You are about to experience a post-apocalyptic world created by very realistic stylized graphics.

How to redeem codes in Last Shelter: Survival?

If you are a new player, the first thing that you have to do is to finish the tutorial. Don’t worry, it’s fast and it shouldn’t take you more than a few minutes.

Once you've done that, tap on the ‘Menu’ button at the bottom right of your screen. That will expand the menu and reveal a few more options. What you want to do then is tap on the three dots button. By doing that, you should be in the ‘Settings' menu. On the right-hand side of your screen, you should see the ‘Activation Codes’ option. Tap on it and just type one of the Last Shelter: Survival codes from our list EXACTLY as you see it (or you can simply copy-paste it). That’s all, you can then claim the rewards from your mail.

Active codes

Ls888 : Redeem this code to receive the following rewards: 1k Diamonds, x2 Super Recruitment Ticket x2, Allow Barrel x20, Defensive Components x10, War Horn x50, 10k Food x50, 10k Fuel x50, 6,4k Lumber x50, 4,8k Iron x50, 5k Cash x10, 5 min Speed-Up x50, 1 hour Speed-Up x5

Expired codes

XjZ1NwbqpvXwkH_xt

XfNOuuknlGPootA_le

PoRLxL2PtVQqAcw_el

ggtCr3ssLvW5yXy_NX

Rfg3nIeqcgLg2X2_Pv

oztrSrsCC4aJ7OG_V4

cxgvlpLhpaumstf_Km

About Last Shelter: Survival cheat codes and cheat generators

How to get new Last Shelter: Survival codes