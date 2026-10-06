Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris review - "Fun to explore, frustrating to master"

I have been a Lara Croft (and Tomb Raider) fan since I got my hands on the very first game. I still remember trying to figure out how to make Lara jump across gaps without falling to her doom, and I will never forget that early mix of exploration, danger, and puzzle-solving. I believe that's what really made me appreciate the genre to this day.
Seeing Temple of Osiris arrive on mobile instantly brought back those memories, and the moment I started playing, it put a smile on my face. Little did I know, even years later, I'd still end up getting stuck in some of the most unexpected ways.
The entire premise of Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris is about exploration, puzzles, and a little bit of narrative. I personally didn't mind the visuals, as long as the gameplay gave me the same feeling the old Tomb Raider titles did.
Gameplay-wise, this mobile adaptation stays surprisingly cool. You move through rooms, fight enemies, solve puzzles, and collect loot. There's not much more than that, so in a way, your goal is simple.
The controls are simplified, but they still feel responsive. Movement is smooth, and combat has a nice rhythm. I found myself running into some issues, though, which had led me to try and restart the level time and time again (the grappling hook would not do its job, but it later turned out to be a "user problem" - I'll expand on that below).
Aside from some little hiccups here and there, everything else felt pretty good.
I eventually pushed through, but that only happened after multiple failed attempts. In part, those were due to the controls. Unfortunately, there's not much I could do in that regard, because the buttons are placed in such a way that you have to press them in the correct sequence and timing. Even one and a half hours into the game, you might still run into something that will make you scratch your head.
Let me give you an example - close to the starting point, I had to use the grappling hook to pass through a drop filled with spikes. I had to jump and use the hook to get to the other side. Simple enough, right? The grappling hook worked, but because the buttons are next to each other and you have to hold down the grappling hook button, it took me a solid 15 to 20 minutes of trial and error just to find out that first I had to jump, then press and hold the hook button.
Note: I do have to admit, I played the game on an iPhone 17 Pro. I didn't have access to a keyboard or mouse, but if you play from an iPad, you could connect them. Those could make the experience a lot smoother.
All this leads to another point.
Of course, you can download and play the demo stage anytime you want. This is completely free, which is great, because it stays true to the other titles in the franchise. If you like it, you can then purchase the full version, which comes with a ton of perks.
As a long-time Tomb Raider fan, I found Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris on mobile to be a charming adaptation. It respects the spirit of the original while embracing the strengths of the mobile format. It blends action, puzzles, and lighthearted adventure in a way that feels good, while not trying to compete with the mainline series. It has some quirks (like the missing enemy HP bar), and the controls need a fair bit of getting used to, but if you can look past those things, you'll definitely enjoy the experience.