5 new mobile games to try this week - September 10th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Strategise every win across roguelike auto-battles
- Solve puzzles amidst some good ol' tomb raiding
- Create your own levels alongside a dad who's a radish
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
DIY Dadish
The Dadish series has always been an all-time fave over here at Pocket Gamer, but really, do you even need a reason when your protagonist is a dad that's a radish? That alone should be enough to get you to dive right in, but just in case you need a little nudge, the Dadish series is basically an adorable pixel-art platformer where you save your kids from getting into all sorts of veggie-based shenanigans.
This time around, DIY Dadish lets you create your own levels and show off your masterpiece with other would-be Dadishes across 15 level themes and 12 playable characters. And with more than a hundred placeable objects to tinker around with, it's bound to be a good time.
2
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
If you'd rather leap through equally hazardous traps but with a more realistic feel, how about some good ol' tomb raiding? Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris will have you battling the undead and solving all sorts of puzzles across a twin-stick adventure to save humanity - but, at least this time, you don't have to do it alone.
You can team up with up to three buddies in online co-op, all presented with full gamepad support in this mobile adaptation. And if you're still unsure, you can dip your toes in for free on the first level before committing to unlocking the whole thing at $9.99 a pop.
3
Order Automatica
If you're not a fan of automated battles, Order Automatica's strategic take on the genre might just change your mind. This dark roguelite will have you duking it out across a 3x3 grid where every decision needs to be as tactical as possible if you don't want to crash and burn - and against demonic hordes, at that.
You'll need to keep your positioning, synergies, and tile manipulation on point, and because timing is everything, one small misstep might just ruin your entire run. Thankfully, you get to start all over again - bigger, better, and wiser (hopefully!).
Order Automatica, my dark tactical auto battler 4 years in the making, is out now!!
by u/mickanioz in AutoBattler
4
Knightica
Speaking of strategic roguelike affairs, Knightica is a similarly titled autobattler in the same genre, but with a more colourful approach as opposed to Order Automatica. The turn-based combat will have you recruiting units to boost your troops, then placing them across a grid to take on anyone who dares to stand in your way.
Thanks to its procedurally generated nature, you'll stumble upon all sorts of random events from curious shops to elite foes, with increasingly difficult levels to take on as you go along. There are princesses, mechs, and hordes of the undead to recruit, so it's safe to say the troop combinations are pretty much limitless here!
5
Hold the Tile!
And I suppose strategic battling is the theme this week, as we have yet another similar entry with Hold The Tile! - although this time, it's all laid out with charming low-poly aesthetics. Combat is a real-time affair though, with a hex-based battlefield you'll need to explore to use the terrain to your advantage.
There are different classes to choose from as well, and whether you're playing the Warrior, the Builder, or the Mage, you'll need to know how to maximise their Skill Points across their distinct Talent Trees. You'll complement your progress by gathering resources at your base, so there's plenty to keep you busy as you conquer every new tile.