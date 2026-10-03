Noble Fokus Amadeus review - "Extremely comfortable"

High-quality pair of earbuds

Great noise cancelling

App that tests your hearing and designs your sound

I've got to say, I have reviewed a large number of earbuds and headsets at this point. I have not found a pair of earbuds that feel this comfortable and sound as good as the Noble Fokus Amadeus - but for this price, I do expect high quality! The Noble Fokus Amadeus is inspired by Mozart, so it makes sense that you'd have fantastic sound quality.

Let's take a step back though. The Noble Fokus Amadeus comes in a rounded case, with a few dots to showcase how charged the case is. The top snaps closed with a magnet, the whole thing is made of metal and feels really durable, beyond the lid which is slightly on the thin side. The earbuds themselves snap in nicely - it's exactly what you would want from a little case. The case does hold 42 hours of charge, and can be charged with the included USB-C to USB-C cable. This pair of earbuds also comes with a cloth pouch and a bunch of different eartips so you can have the perfect size.

This pair of earbuds and the case are in a striking red colour - much more vibrant than the box lets on from the outside - which feels very classy as it's marbled with the Noble logo on the front. The design is more of a teardrop-shaped earbud, so you won't have that sort of line straight down. It's an extremely lightweight and comfortable pair of earbuds - I found that they are almost unnoticable in my ears if I am being honest.

If you pull off the eartips, the speaker itself is shaped like the Noble logo. Everything is just really thought through and well-designed.

When it comes to the tech, the Noble Fokus Amadeus can be connected to your devices via Bluetooth, with active noise cancellation which feels as good as the earbuds themselves. The battery life on the earbuds last for eight hours with ANC or 12 without. This does feel like a solid amount of time and the case holding 42 hours of charge gives you a bit of play when traveling and the like.

This pair of earbuds also has touch controls - where you can tap the left earbud for volume and to turn on or off your ANC - and the right instead controls music or voice command controls. The touch controls were really spot-on and felt good to use.

You can download the Noble Fokus app, which has a bunch of audio personalisation features, including a hearing test so that it can set up the perfect settings for your specific ears - this feels like such a futuristic thing to have. But again, Noble is reaching for greatness with this pair. The sound quality is great, with or without the app, but having these options is fun for those who like tinkering with their sounds.

There is very little to fault in the Noble Fokus Amadeus, with the case for the earbuds being my only real point of contention. I do get that this is a pair of earbuds that are on the higher end, but they match the price.