Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris brings twin-stick shooting to mobile

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris is now available on iOS and Android

The twin-stick shooter sees Lara Croft trying to save the world from the evil god Set

Play alone or with up to four friends in this fast-paced, action-packed take on Tomb Raider

Before the reboot series revitalised interest in everyone's favourite British archaeologist, Lara Croft was in a kind of dormant state. And in that time, we got Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, a twin-stick shooter which has now finally made the jump to iOS and Android courtesy of Feral Interactive.

Taking a far more action-packed approach to the classic 3D platformer, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris pits our intrepid heroine against none other than Set, the Egyptian God of Chaos. To prevent him from returning and enslaving the whole world to his will, Lara will have to swing, leap and shoot her way through obstacles in her mission to reunite the Fragments of Osiris and save the world.

Croft's back

Whatever you can say about other entries in the series, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris is definitely something of an outlier. While not the only twin-stick, isometric entry in the series, as it was a follow-up to Guardian of Light (also on mobile) some years prior, its mixture of fast-paced action and four-player co-op definitely makes it stand out.

With both fully customisable controls and gamepad support, you'll be able to play Temple of Osiris the way you want, whether alone or with friends.

Fortunately, if you're sceptical, you'll be glad to know that Feral Interactive are once more offering Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris on a try-before-you-buy basis. You'll be able to play through the first level and see for yourself whether Lara's most action-packed adventure is for you.

Looking for other great new mobile games to play but don't know where to start? Then why not check out our ongoing list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for our constantly updated ranking of the best releases from throughout the year!