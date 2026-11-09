Land of Arielia tier list (November 2026) - Thunder Gunner or Blaze Swordsman?

The best class will always depend on your preferred playstyle, but with our Land of Arielia tier list, we can help you make the most of your chosen build.

As soon as you set foot inside Land of Arielia, the first and most important decision you have to make is picking your class. There are four classes, and each one has its own benefits. This Land of Arielia tier list is meant to help you pick the one that fits your playstyle best, so let's dive right in.

How important is your class?

Picking your class is important from a couple of points of view: how you play and the way you tackle multiplayer dungeons. You typically want to deal as much damage as possible, so most classes are designed with that in mind. The main difference between them is the type of weapon they use, and whether or not they are ranged or melee.

At the moment, only the Swordsman has melee attacks, while the other three classes are ranged.

Is there a best class?

Objectively speaking, there is a best class. This class has a lot of burst damage, which is great against bosses, but it also works great in PvE, clearing enemies with ease. The main reason one class is above the others is simply because of that, and nothing else.

For most casual players, the class they pick won't really matter. However, the playstyle and look of the character do, so there's that. I wouldn't worry too much if I were you, if you wanted to play something like a Frost Mage or an Archer. I personally have a Frost Mage, and it performs just right, except for the fact that Thunder Gunners can out-DPS you in dungeons if you don't have the gear upgraded.

Land of Arielia tier list

S Tier (best) : Thunder Gunner

: Thunder Gunner A Tier (good): Tempest Archer, Frost Mage, Blaze Swordsman

The tier list matters mainly if you want to min-max everything, and if you want to play competitively. If you don't care much about having the most damage possible or you're more of a casual player, then take this with a grain of salt.

As a general rule of thumb, I would argue that the Thunder Gunner with the right gear and stats can out-DPS everything. You can check the rankings on your server (those can differ based on the server), but the fact that their kit relies heavily on explosions is a bonus.

Even though the Swordsman deals solid damage, they can also be a little bit tankier than the other classes, making them a class you'll often see in multiplayer dungeons.

I already mentioned that I play a Frost Mage, and personally, I feel like it's a solid pick. The main scaling is with ATK, and they rely on AoE.

Tempest Archers are also AoE-based, but their single-target skill is also solid. They are just like the Frost Mage, but with a slightly different kit. It's a fun class to pick if you prefer the physical damage approach instead of the magic one.

I suggest you check out the latest Land of Arielia codes so you can get some extra goodies to help your character grow too! Or if you're looking for more character rankings, our Don't Starve Together mobile character tier list and Legend of Witch tier list are a fantastic place to start.