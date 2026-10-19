Don't Starve Together mobile character tier list (October 2026) - The who's who of staying alive

If you're looking to boost your chances across this multiplayer survival game, our Don't Starve Together mobile character tier list can help you stay alive.

So, you've decided to give yourself a chance at survival by playing Don't Starve Together Pocket Edition, huh? Well, aren't you in for a surprise...

If this is your first time playing DST Pocket Edition, I hate to break it to you, but chances are you'll learn how difficult DST is - and you'll do it fast. In this ruthless survival, your chances of staying alive are slightly increased by the character you choose. The environment has a say in that too, but your character is extremely important.

I've played plenty of DST to know that you won't get much done if you decide to play Woodie, no matter how strong his axe is. But if you have no idea what I'm talking about, this Don't Starve Together Pocket Edition tier list should come in handy.

Below, I ranked every single character available in the game, so you can always pick safely. I've included all the characters available, even if, as a first-time player, you haven't unlocked them yet.

How to unlock characters in Don't Starve Together mobile?

To start off, you need to know how to unlock more characters. Wilson is the first character unlocked by default, and even though he is a strong pick, things get boring after a while of playing only Wilson, so you need to switch things up.

The more days you survive, the more rewards you unlock at the end. Some characters can be obtained by simply staying alive, so you want to try gathering plenty of resources to do just that.

Don't Starve Together mobile characters tier list

I ranked the characters into a tier list based on how useful they are in DST mobile. The one thing I would add is that the tier list is not set in stone. Some of the characters in the top tier have been consistently doing great for beginners and seasoned players, but just because a character doesn't rank well doesn't mean it is not good.

For example, Wes is in the lowest tier, but not because he is bad - mainly because his skill cap is based on the player's skill. So, taking all of that into consideration, I believe this tier list should be beginner-friendly too.

Tier Name S Wilson, Wendy, WX-78, Wickerbottom, Webber A Maxwell, Wigfrid, Warly, Walter, Wortox B Wolfgang, Winona, Wormwood, Wanda C Woodie, Willow, Wurt

Wickerbottom (medium/high skill cap) is an exceptional character - she can use her books to do virtually anything, but the skill cap is fairly high. She doesn't excel at fighting in particular, but if you can play alongside others in DST, she is a must-have.

Woodie (high skill cap) is one of the hardest to master. His axe is top-tier; it never breaks, but the moment he transforms, things get so much more difficult. You need a fair bit of training to main him.

Wigfrid (medium skill cap) is the heart of the battlefield. She is one of my personal favourites, but the caveat is... she doesn't eat meat. You'll need to hunt a lot with her to gather meat, and you will probably have to rely on meatballs or pierogi only to keep her alive. Hint: you will only use the farms as filler ingredients if you plan on building any - or you can skip them altogether.

Webber (low skill cap) - if you can handle the pigs, Webber is a fine choice. He can use the spiders to help him deal with the dogs and pretty much any other enemy, but he can also use them as food (cannibalism works in his case, I guess).

Wormwood (high skill cap) is great if you can make it to the end-game. He is a character you switch to for the perks temporarily, and then switch again only because he's not great in battle (and you need to fight a lot in DST).

Now that you've got a good grasp of our Don't Starve Together mobile character tier list, how about taking a peek at other rankings? Our Twilight Towers unit tier list and Dragon Quest Smash/Grow tier list have plenty of other elements you can pass judgement on.