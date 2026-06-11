Land of Arielia piles dragons, pets, and everything else into one big adventure

If there’s a mechanic you like, it’s probably in here somewhere

Land of Arielia mixes dragon hunting with open-world exploration

Flying mounts, pet collecting, and idle systems all run alongside each other

Promises a relaxed pace with optional progression and side activities like fishing

Land of Arielia has a dragon hunt, flying mounts, pet hatching, an open world, idle farms, and a fishing minigame. If you've played anything in the last five years, you've probably done most of this before. That's fine. So has everyone else.

The setup involves dragons shaping a continent, then disappearing and leaving treasure behind, which sets off a kingdom-wide scramble to track one down. Whoever finds the legendary Dawn Saint Dragon gets crowned Adventure King. With a prize like that, you know thousands of adventurers will be drawn to the same map. You're one of them too. Off you go now.

Open world exploration is the main thing Land of Arielia is selling, and flying mounts are how you move through it. Unlock one, soar about, find whatever's out there. The floating fantasy aesthetic is doing a lot of lifting here, and it does at least look the part, even if the bones underneath will feel immediately familiar.

Pets are a big piece of it too. You're hatching eggs, collecting companions, and eventually fielding over a hundred of them in combat alongside you. Bosses, dungeons, the usual. Some are built for fighting, some are presumably just there to be cute. Both are valid reasons to keep collecting.

Then there’s the entire idle side. Automated farms, factories, mining, and gear upgrades all keep moving along without you needing to be there. Land of Arielia encourages no grind or pay-to-win mechanics, which is probably the most optimistic sentence ever written about a mobile RPG. Time will tell.

There's also fishing, for whenever you want to stop doing everything else and just sit by a lake for a bit. No mandatory quests, no forced progression. Come and go as you like.

Land of Arielia is heading to iOS and Android.

If you want something to play while you wait, check out our list of the best free-to-play games on iOS and Android.