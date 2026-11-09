Land of Arielia beginner's guide - 6 tips to maximise your idle time
| Land of Arielia
If your main menu is starting to look a tad too cluttered for you, fret not - our Land of Arielia beginner's guide can help you make sense of this fast-paced idle RPG.
Just started playing Land of Arielia and wondering what you should focus on first? With so many upgrades, companions, equipment pieces, and progression systems to unlock, it's easy to feel a little overwhelmed. I did too the first time I unlocked the events, since they basically overwhelm the screen (I mean, look at the image below). So, I decided that a Land of Arielia beginner's guide is in order.
Land of Arielia beginner's guideSince Land of Arielia is designed to be a fairly relaxed idle RPG, you can handle most of the fighting automatically. You can shift most of your focus to getting stronger by making upgrades while your character keeps farming.
Below, we'll go over the most important things to know when starting out, including how to increase your combat power and what to prioritise as you progress.
Oh, and don't forget to claim these Land of Arielia codes too for some extra resources, or have a look at our Land of Arielia tier list to get a proper idea of which class to pick.
Let's dive in!
Tip #1 - Progress as much as you can
One of the most important things you can do early in Land of Arielia is progress through the stages. Clearing more stages increases your idle rewards, including the experience and currency you earn over time. It also helps unlock additional features, so that's a bonus.
I suggest you try to push through stages whenever you can, and each time you make an upgrade (in case you get stuck). Eventually, you'll encounter enemies or bosses that are too difficult to defeat consistently. When that happens, don't worry. It's a normal part of progression in idle games.
What you can do when that happens is collect whatever rewards you have available and equip any gear you might've gathered (if it's better). You can also spend some currency on upgrading your skills and companions, and then try to challenge the stage again.
Tip #2 - Prioritise your gear
Equipment plays a major role in increasing your CP. As you progress, you'll obtain gear with different rarity levels and stats, which can be upgraded by spending your Tempered Spark.
Early on, your main priority should be replacing weaker equipment with stronger pieces. The good news is that your enhancements carry on between gear swaps, so whatever you upgrade is a good upgrade.
What should you do with unwanted/extra gear?Land of Arielia features a Smelting system that lets you convert unnecessary equipment into useful resources, such as Tempered Spark (which lets you further upgrade your gear).
Smelting can also contribute to upgrading your Smelting skill, which provides additional stat bonuses.
Instead of keeping every piece of low-level equipment in your inventory, make sure you regularly check which items are no longer useful and smelt them. Then, spend that resource upgrading your existing gear.
You can smelt the gear by going to the Craft menu and then to the Smelting tab.
Tip #3 - Constantly work on your skills
Your character's abilities are another important source of damage and CP. You can upgrade the skills from the Skill menu on the bottom side of the screen, and spend the Energy Core to make the upgrades.
You can see the next level effect for each skill, so that can help you decide between them when making the upgrades manually. Alternatively, you can opt for the Quick Upgrade and simply go with levelling each one alternatively.
It's an easy progression system to overlook when you're busy trying to keep up with everything, but regardless, it shouldn't be overlooked.
Tip #4 - Invest in your Dragonborn, Mount, and the other Companions
Land of Arielia features several companion-related progression systems that can help improve your character. There are mounts, Spirits, and Dragonborn, and I won't even get into the other features such as Miragear, Mirasuit, Spirit Guardian and Back Accessory. All these work in a similar manner, except that some of them affect your character directly, while the others affect your... well, companions.Mounts
Mounts are useful overall, but they can also provide additional combat-related benefits through upgrades. Depending on the rarity and type, they can provide different stats (more offensive or defensive stats). You can also unlock mount-specific skills, so if you have the means, pick based on that.Dragonborn
Dragonborn companions offer another way to improve your stats and combat performance. They have their own upgrade and breakthrough systems, allowing you to upgrade them over time. The Dragonborn fights alongside you, so you want to have one that can do lots of damage and provide useful stats too.Spirit
The Spirit is like a pet that follows you around. It also provides bonus stats, and it has its own skills, so make sure you check them out and pick the one you like most. Many of the Spirits can be acquired via in-game events too, so that's a nice bonus.
Tip #5 - Check the in-game events regularly
I know this is going to be a big one, but Land of Arielia doesn't skimp when it comes to in-game events. There are at least a dozen of them, and they can all be found on the main screen. You should try to check them all regularly, and find a rotation that works for you.
By rotation, I mean completing them in a way that makes it easier for you personally. For instance, you can take them from top to bottom, or left ot right, or however you want. You can even do your dailies and leave the events for the grand finale.
Tip #6 - Do your dungeons every single day
Dungeons provide very useful progression materials, and you have limited attempts every single day. You should try to manage your time accordingly, so that you can complete all of them daily. The daily dungeons also come in different types: solo and multiplayer.
For the solo dungeons, you absolutely have to complete them. There are no ifs, ands, or buts, so that's something you need to add to your to-do list if you plan on playing the long-term game.
As for the multiplayer dungeons, they can give much better rewards, but they also require more players. You will have to queue up with some random players, but if you want to, you can also add friends in-game and plan daily dungeon runs with them.