Land of Arielia beginner's guide - 6 tips to maximise your idle time

If your main menu is starting to look a tad too cluttered for you, fret not - our Land of Arielia beginner's guide can help you make sense of this fast-paced idle RPG.

Just started playing Land of Arielia and wondering what you should focus on first? With so many upgrades, companions, equipment pieces, and progression systems to unlock, it's easy to feel a little overwhelmed. I did too the first time I unlocked the events, since they basically overwhelm the screen (I mean, look at the image below). So, I decided that a Land of Arielia beginner's guide is in order.

Land of Arielia beginner's guide

Since Land of Arielia is designed to be a fairly relaxed idle RPG, you can handle most of the fighting automatically. You can shift most of your focus to getting stronger by making upgrades while your character keeps farming.

Below, we'll go over the most important things to know when starting out, including how to increase your combat power and what to prioritise as you progress.

Oh, and don't forget to claim these Land of Arielia codes too for some extra resources, or have a look at our Land of Arielia tier list to get a proper idea of which class to pick.

Let's dive in!