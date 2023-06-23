Kuroko's Basketball Street Rivals, a new mobile adaptation of hit anime series Kuroko no Basket, sheds a light on some details

A brand new 3D basketball simulation adaptation of the legendary anime series Kuroko no Basket, titled Kuroko’s Basketball Street Rivals, has officially been revealed. This mobile version of the series seeks to emulate the experience that both the anime and manga series achieved and transfer it right to our pockets with all of the fan-favourite characters and story included too!

Kuroko no Basket is a series that hardly needs any introduction. If you’re an avid anime watcher, you'll at least be familiar with it in name. While other legendary sports anime exist such as the most recent hit Blue Lock, Kuroko no Basket is one of the earlier forms of sports anime and definitely perfected the basketball genre specifically.

A lot of the love for the series comes down to the loveable nature of the characters and watching as they all form and grow throughout each episode. By the end of it, you’ll know each of them by name and be familiar with the dynamics of the main cast and their basketball team especially.

Given that Street Rivals is confirmed to be following the same general story as the anime, it’s a safe bet that we’ll get the same sort of experience from the game itself too! It hasn’t been confirmed which arcs will be covered or what sort of side content will be in the game yet, as this announcement was mostly just to confirm the existence of Street Rivals, but we do know what the story will be based off of, and that we’ll see all of our favourite characters throughout the game.

So, whether you're a fan of the anime or a lover of basketball, this is the game to watch out for. Currently, there’s no pre-registration or anything of that sort, but you can check out the official Twitter account while we wait for more information!