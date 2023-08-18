Kuroko's Basketball Street Rivals, the Japan exclusive mobile adaptation of the anime, opens pre-registration

The recently announced mobile adaptation of the legendary basketball anime series Kuroko No Basket, entitled Kuroko’s Basketball Street Rivals, has opened up pre-registration for Japanese gamers. This exciting title is looking to offer up an over-the-top version of a basketball simulator, all draped in beautiful anime visuals and full of characters from the anime series it’s based on.

For the unfamiliar, Kuroko No Basket is one of the anime legends of yesteryear that revolved entirely around the sport of basketball. While sports anime nowadays is still quite popular, what with your Haikyuu!! or your Blue Lock acting as the biggest names in the genre lately, Kuroko No Basket was one of the mid-2000’s sports anime success stories. Due to such a pedigree, fans of the series have remained quite loyal and love it to this very day.

This becomes even more clear when you realize that Japanese developers are still adapting it into a game form with Kuroko’s Basketball Street Rivals. And this adaptation is no simple cash-in on the IP, as the gameplay has evidently shown us. Kuroko’s Basketball Street Rivals displays some gorgeous 3D visuals within a real-time basketball game, allowing you to swap control from one character to another in a 3v3 match format.

Each of these characters will have different and unique skills that will further the odds in your favour, and those can range from a number of things. Some examples are certain characters who may lessen the odds that a pass to their teammate misses, while another character might be better at landing shots on the basket itself. This allows some strategic team building that will be crucial to your team’s success overall.

So, whether a fan of basketball looking for a great way to enjoy a mobile version of it or a lover of Kuroko No Basket, this is one to keep your eye on. If you’re located in Japan, you can currently pre-register for the game at either of the links below this article.