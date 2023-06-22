Uncharted Waters Origin introduces a new admiral, mates, assault boss, and more in latest update

Line Games has just released this month’s content update for the seafaring sandbox RPG for mobile, Uncharted Waters Origin. It introduces new Admirals and mates, another Assault boss, alongside the brand new Guild Combining feature. Players can also participate in the Flaming Summer Special Attendance event which offers freebies for logging in.

Uncharted Waters Origin’s June update kicks off with Grace O’Malley, the new Irish pirate Admiral. Hailing from the Land of Saints and Scholars, is an ambitious pirate, whose struggle to lead a rebellion against England’s takeover attempts is known to all. Her Memoirs thankfully don’t use up any energy and clearing them will provide valuable resources like Rudolph Tickets, Superior Mate EXP Potions, Superior Mate Tickets, and Superior Item Tickets.

Grace is accompanied by two of her S-Grade mates, Rudolph the Dead Pirate and Mahidevran. The former is a force to be reckoned with as he specializes in melee combat, making him the perfect character for players with Combat Focus. Mahidevran on the other hand, excels in medicine and melee defence and may prove to be a worthy supporter.

Further, the update adds Cuauhtemoc, a new boss who will be part of the Assault mode, which sees a band of players take part in challenging fights. Defeating Cuauhtemoc will be no easy task as he used powerful melee attacks and employs curses and javelins to make things even tougher. Players above company level 55 can participate, with victors earning several Grade gear and parts.

The Guild Combining system is another feature to look out for, as it makes earning A and S Grade items simpler. This mechanic allows players to merge ship parts and mate gear, in order to convert lower-grade items into higher-grade items. Items of the same grade can also be achieved.

Check out all the new content by downloading Uncharted Waters Origin now for free.