Omega Knockout is a retro-inspired arcade boxing experience that brings on all the nostalgic feels

Pixel Dynamite has officially launched Omega Knockout, inviting you to go back in time to the golden age of arcade games with some action-packed boxing battles. As you step into the ring, you'll need to time your jabs and dodge your opponent's attacks to come out on top.

In Omega Knockout, you can look forward to indulging in all the nostalgic vibes of the past with the game's 16-bit visuals and fluid animations, complemented with old-school background music to complete the retro feel. There are ten foes to face against, with a variety of fighting styles and mechanics you need to take note of. How will you counter their special moves and take them down without breaking a sweat?

There are five power-ups to tinker around with as well, adding to your combat prowess across ten adrenaline-pumping tournaments. And if you're looking for an even bigger challenge, you can put your boxing skills to the test in the Time Attack Mode to aim for the top completion times and high scores.

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Omega Knockout on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a premium title that costs $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

