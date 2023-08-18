Rolling Down Bottles tasks you with rolling down the stairs and avoiding obstacles along the way, out now on mobile

Indie developer Nick Zangus has released a hilarious new game on iOS and Android that's aptly titled Rolling Down Bottles, because, as the name suggests, you'll be rolling bottles down the stairs in this game (because why the heck not?). The hypercasual title offers minimalistic visuals that are really all about capturing that feeling of wanting to roll things down the stairs and watching them slip down to the depths - of course, you'll have to do everything in your power to make sure they land in the bottom in one piece, which is where the fun lies.

In Rolling Down Bottles, you can expect to protect your bottle with simple swiping controls to avoid obstacles. Because these highly breakable things are as fragile as they can be, you'll need to make sure your reflexes are at the top of your game as you steer clear of everything from fire extinguishers to bowling balls.

While it's not clear why anyone would randomly place a whole bunch of fire extinguishers on a flight of stairs, you'll still have to avoid them to the best of your ability. As you go along though, you'll be able to unlock more bottle types, including chunky jars and bottles of hot sauce. At some point, you might even unlock a bottle of colourful beads that might just tempt you to break it just to see all the colours explode on collision.

By the way, check out our list of the best free games on mobile if you're itching for some more lovely timewasters!

Bottles break upon hitting walls too, but if that still doesn't sound like a challenge to you, you can try your hand at the endless mode to see how far you can go! Give the game a try on either of the links below today.