Klutch brings together drag racing and sci-fi storytelling soon on iOS and Android

It's giving a little bit Speed Racer

Klutch reimagines drag racing with a sci-fi narrative setting

Futuristic ships replace traditional cars in faction-based races

Mobile launch expected on iOS and Android later this March

Drag racers usually don’t have a lot of room for experimentation. You pick a car, upgrade it, tap at the right moment, repeat until the numbers get bigger. Klutch is trying to approach the same concept from a different angle. Same straight-line racing. But a much bigger sci-fi story wrapped around it.

Created as an indie project, Klutch mixes drag racing mechanics with a narrative-driven sci-fi setting. It pulls inspiration from racers like CSR Racing 2 but pushes harder on worldbuilding. Instead of licensed sports cars and familiar JDM icons, the racer takes place in a custom universe filled with futuristic ships, factions, and characters whose rivalries spill over onto the track.

You were once a legendary ship tuner and racer who decided to give it all away. That changes when your former partner Chase reappears. Presumed dead after joining a rebellion known as the Redline Dominion, he’s now resurfaced as one of its captains after the group overthrew the Empire and replaced it with what they call a “Speed-o-cracy”.

Speed Racer vibes, anyone?

The wider cast includes characters like The Gatekeeper, an elusive figure who controls access to powerful ship modifications, and Vex Spool, another key leader within Redline Dominion. The tone focuses heavily on dramatic rivalries, shifting alliances, and the sort of high-stakes competition you’d normally expect from a racing anime.

Gameplay-wise, Klutch still revolves around quick drag races built around precision timing and tuning. But they’ve deliberately trimmed down some of the usual mobile friction points as well. That means fewer pop-ups, faster loading into races, and less waiting between runs.

It combines anime-inspired effects and character design with the loud, aggressive attitude of American muscle racing. Just translated into futuristic spacecraft instead of traditional vehicles. Klutch is expected to launch on iOS and Android toward the end of March, with test builds already circulating for those interested in trying it early.

And if you’re looking for more high-speed competition while you wait, you might also want to check out our list of the best racing games on Android.