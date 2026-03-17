The Jumping Dino revives Chrome’s offline dinosaur runner with a full mobile adventure

The famous no-internet T-Rex returns

The Jumping Dino reimagines Chrome’s offline runner on iOS and Android

Campaign features 15 levels across five geological eras

Rescue dinosaur eggs, unlock new species, and build a Sanctuary

Most of you know the little dinosaur that appears when your internet connection decides to give up. That lonely pixelated T-Rex from Google Chrome. No Wi-Fi, no problem. Just jump over cacti and pretend the outage is intentional.

Well, someone decided that a tiny distraction deserved a full adventure.

The Jumping Dino, created by solo developer Biel Carpi, takes that Chrome dinosaur concept and turns it into something grander. The project originally appeared on mobile back in 2017 and managed to rack up around three million downloads before disappearing from app stores after its underlying tech became outdated.

Now the runner is back on iOS and Android, still inspired by the classic offline browser minigame but expanded into a full campaign. And the setup is exactly as dramatic as you’d hope. A meteor is heading toward Earth. Dinosaurs need rescuing. And you are the last T-Rex capable of doing something about it.

Gameplay still keeps the simplicity of the original. Tap to jump. Swipe to duck. Run, survive, repeat. But this time there’s a bit more structure. Instead of one endless desert, you’re working through 15 handcrafted levels spread across five geological eras, starting from Earth’s violent early days and eventually landing in the Mesozoic.

Along the way, you’re rescuing dinosaur eggs hidden throughout each level. Find them, and they hatch into new dinosaurs that populate your growing Sanctuary, which acts as a sort of collection hub for everything you’ve saved.

There’s also an Infinite Mode for anyone who just wants the classic endless runner experience, plus seeded procedural generation to keep runs unpredictable. Multiplayer is technically here as well, currently through ghost races against other players’ runs, with full real-time multiplayer planned for later updates.

In total, there are more than 20 collectible dinosaurs, dozens of achievements, and the whole campaign can be played completely offline (of course). Which feels appropriate, considering the whole idea started with something you only played when the internet stopped working.

And if you’re in the mood for more fast-paced throwback fun after saving a few pixel dinosaurs, you might also want to check out our list of the top arcade games on iOS.