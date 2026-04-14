Klutch launches on iOS and Android with anime-style drag racing and sci-fi drama

Rivalries and rebellion

Klutch is now available on iOS and Android

Story Mode follows a former racer pulled back into conflict

Hand-drawn visuals offer a stylised racing experience

Drag racing can be pretty one-dimensional. You’ve got a car, a track, and a leaderboard. But what if you had that and a deposed empire and a former partner who faked his own death and a government called the Speed-o-cracy? Well, that’s Klutch coming in hot.

Klutch is out now on iOS and Android and if you read my previous coverage, you’ll know I compared it to Speed Racer. You're a retired ship tuner dragged back in when Chase, your former partner, presumed dead after joining the Redline Dominion, resurfaces. He’s now one of its captains after the group overthrew the Empire.

The wider cast includes The Gatekeeper, who controls access to powerful ship modifications, and Vex Spool, another key Redline Dominion figure. It's dramatic, rivalry-heavy, and very very anime.

Launch starts with a Prologue chapter in Story Mode, with future episodes rolling out as they're ready. Ships are unlocked by completing the story undefeated, and each one handles differently. The Hangar will keep expanding too, with close to a dozen ships planned for this chapter alone.

Competitive play sits alongside the story. Submission Race is a ranked time attack mode where you put currency on the line for a single run. Win and you climb. Miss it and that's it. No safety net. Time Attack and Submission also unlock new ship skins as you participate in them, making cosmetics rewards that you need to actively work for.

As for the visuals, everything is hand-drawn. No AI or shortcuts here. Expect impact frames, exaggerated effects, and a sound design that ditches music entirely in favour of each ship's individual engine noise. It's loud, aggressive, and that’s kinda the point. So, can you stop the Speed-o-cracy?

And if you're after more high-speed competition, our list of the best racing games on Android is worth a look too!