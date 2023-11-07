King's Throne redemption codes: November 2023

Use these redemption codes to get exclusive in-game rewards for free

King's Throne is a popular empire simulation MMORPG where you step into the shoes of a king ruling over a kingdom and living the medieval royal life. If you are a regular player and are looking for new working King's Throne codes, your search ends here. We will share a list of all active King's Throne redemption codes that you can use to get Gems, Precious necklaces and other in-game items.

List of working King's Throne redemption codes

KTPUMPKIN

Expired Codes:

J2c6dc77

ymwTUb

tdb6ea83

E42f9896

i54ac9dc

Ne5ed246

KSRLOVE

y4QruN

zK5sxz

D3383e9c

McfOqG

Uae64a2d

Zc2baf67

KTDCThxgivin

6d853763

p93c9388

F612af41

Qefd27a7

N72fe182

ia162ce7

Neb67f34

4c6994f7

L973a37b

X09ce516

U3386bd



5c0d59e1

Ic928ef6

t572ca48

737279ef

N7f7f123

U33386bd

How to redeem King's Throne redemption codes?

Open the game and click on the avatar icon on the top left side of the screen

Go to setting and click on the redemption code button

Now enter any of the working codes from above

That's it! The reward will now pop up on your screen

About the game

King's Throne is an MMORPG where you play as a king and embark on exciting adventures. You will have to recruit heroes and lead them in battle as you progress. There are limited resources - food, gold, gems and soldiers. It is up to you to use these resources wisely to help your kingdom prosper.

The game is similar to other MMORPGs. However, it does have a dating element, you will have many romantic partners and children that you get to name and raise. Once your children grow up, you also have to marry them to other kingdom's royals to create powerful alliances.

King's Throne is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.