King's Throne redemption codes: November 2023
Use these redemption codes to get exclusive in-game rewards for free
| King's Throne
King's Throne is a popular empire simulation MMORPG where you step into the shoes of a king ruling over a kingdom and living the medieval royal life. If you are a regular player and are looking for new working King's Throne codes, your search ends here. We will share a list of all active King's Throne redemption codes that you can use to get Gems, Precious necklaces and other in-game items.
List of working King's Throne redemption codesHere is a list of all King's Throne redemption codes:
- KTPUMPKIN
Expired Codes:
- J2c6dc77
- ymwTUb
- tdb6ea83
- E42f9896
- i54ac9dc
- Ne5ed246
- KSRLOVE
- y4QruN
- zK5sxz
- D3383e9c
- McfOqG
- Uae64a2d
- Zc2baf67
- KTDCThxgivin
- 6d853763
- p93c9388
- F612af41
- Qefd27a7
- N72fe182
- ia162ce7
- Neb67f34
- 4c6994f7
- L973a37b
- X09ce516
- U3386bd
- 5c0d59e1
- Ic928ef6
- t572ca48
- 737279ef
- N7f7f123
- U33386bd
- Also, check out Resortopia gift codes and Tsuki's Odyssey codes.
How to redeem King's Throne redemption codes?
- Open the game and click on the avatar icon on the top left side of the screen
- Go to setting and click on the redemption code button
- Now enter any of the working codes from above
- That's it! The reward will now pop up on your screen
About the gameKing's Throne is an MMORPG where you play as a king and embark on exciting adventures. You will have to recruit heroes and lead them in battle as you progress. There are limited resources - food, gold, gems and soldiers. It is up to you to use these resources wisely to help your kingdom prosper.
The game is similar to other MMORPGs. However, it does have a dating element, you will have many romantic partners and children that you get to name and raise. Once your children grow up, you also have to marry them to other kingdom's royals to create powerful alliances.
King's Throne is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.
- Also, check out our list of the Top 25 best relaxing games for Android phones and tablets.