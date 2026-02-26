Kasso Gaiden: Escape from the Skaterverse launches on iOS and Android with endless skating action

The Ninja Warrior of skating

Kasso Gaiden: Escape from the Skaterverse now available on iOS and Android

Endless runner inspired by Japan’s Kasso skateboarding gameshow

Rhythm notes, tricks, and obstacle-heavy stages drive quick sessions

Skateboarding releases have always found a way to stick around on mobile. I still remember when Touchgrind felt like the only real option if you wanted something half-decent on your phone.

These days, there’s a much wider mix to choose from, and Kasso Gaiden: Escape from the Skaterverse is the latest to roll into that space, launching on iOS and Android with a slightly stranger hook than most.

Instead of pulling from traditional skating culture, this endless runner is based on the Japanese TV gameshow Kasso, which some of you might recognise as a skateboarding spin on obstacle-course shows like Ninja Warrior.

Instead of aiming for realism, Kasso Gaiden seems more interested in turning skating into a fast-moving obstacle run. Stages look loud, messy, and a little chaotic in a way that fits the gameshow roots, with hazards popping up constantly while you try to keep a combo going.

From what I’ve seen, the flow is built around short bursts of play. You’re switching boards, chasing rhythm notes scattered along the path, and squeezing in tricks whenever there’s a gap to breathe.

Kasso Gaiden comes across as the kind of endless skater you dip into between other things rather than something you settle into for a long session. If you’re after technical depth, this probably won’t replace your go-to skater. But if you just want something loud, fast, and a bit ridiculous, Kasso Gaiden looks ready to deliver.

Of course, mobile rarely sticks to one lane for long. If you like keeping tabs on what’s next, swing by our Ahead of the Game feature on Survival Defense: Zombie, where we spotlight games you can already try before launch through soft launch or early builds.

And if you’re curious how this stacks up against the rest of the genre, you can always check out our picks for the best sports games on Android to see what else is worth rolling into next.