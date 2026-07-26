King of Sailing codes (July 2026)

Another gacha game inspired by One Piece, but with fantastic gifts you can get by redeeming King of Sailing codes, which will turn your Luffy into a real pirate king.

As is usually the case with this genre, there is a gacha element to KoS, which is key to passing the stages with ease. What that means is, you need to have some really strong characters to pass the end-game story mode stages.

To help you grab some, we have shared these King of Sailing codes that can give you a free SSR, lots and lots of Belly, EXP Potions and all the resources you can imagine, but also free Recruitment Tickets, because let's be honest - we all want to get our hands on some top-tier characters. So, let's dive right into the KoS codes!

Working codes for King of Sailing

OP8DF1C5OF - Nami (Wano), 800k Belly, 200k EXP Potions, 150 Break Potions, 10 Heroine Quartz, 10 Arena Challenge Tickets, 5 Lunar Stones, 1 Solar Stone, 200 Carving Knives, 10 Recruitment Tickets, 5 Adv. Recruitment Tickets, 500 Gems, 30 4* Hero Shards (pre-registration code)

- Nami (Wano), 800k Belly, 200k EXP Potions, 150 Break Potions, 10 Heroine Quartz, 10 Arena Challenge Tickets, 5 Lunar Stones, 1 Solar Stone, 200 Carving Knives, 10 Recruitment Tickets, 5 Adv. Recruitment Tickets, 500 Gems, 30 4* Hero Shards (pre-registration code) OP666 - 100 Gems, 50 Break Potions, 50k Belly, 5 5* Hero Shards

- 100 Gems, 50 Break Potions, 50k Belly, 5 5* Hero Shards OP777 - 100 Gems, 2 Adv. Recruitment Tickets, 100k Belly, 10 4* Hero Shards

- 100 Gems, 2 Adv. Recruitment Tickets, 100k Belly, 10 4* Hero Shards OP888 - 100 Gems, 5 Arena Challenge Tickets, 100k Belly, 1 Adv. Recruitment Ticket, 5 Dispatch Refresh Tickets

Expired

There are no expired codes right now.

How to redeem codes in King of Sailing

Step 1 : Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen

: Tap on your in the top left corner of the screen Step 2 : Select the " Redeem " button

: Select the " " button Step 3: Type in one of your codes, then hit the red "Redeem" button

Follow these steps to redeem all the active King of Sailing codes:

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About King of Sailing

All the codes for King of Sailing are case-sensitive, so if you can't redeem one of them, make sure you typed it exactly as shown in the list above. Also, it's worth noting that the pre-registration code is only valid for a limited time!New codes for King of Sailing are often released on the official Facebook page , but you can always keep an eye on this article since we will add any new codes we find to the list. Oh, and while you're at it, you can also take a look at the in-game Notice, where new ones can sometimes appear.We have codes for more RPGs that you might love! Read our Silver and Blood codes Crimson Angel codes , and Ghost Hunters Assemble codes Other than the usual RPG elements, King of Sailing also has an Arena mode, where you can send your team to battle another player's team. Certain characters, like Shanks, can really make a difference, but getting them is not exactly easy. So, it all comes down to patience and constantly upgrading your team!

Of course, from King of Sailing codes, you'll get quite a few Recruitment Tickets and resources to upgrade them, which is exactly what you should do. It'll save you a bit of grinding time!