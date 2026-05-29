March of Empires crosses over with hit TV show Vikings for new collab

Skol!

March of Empires is kicking off a new collab with the hit TV series Vikings

Jump in and recruit two new legendary characters: Ragnar and Lagertha

Or recruit the brand-new Commander-type characters, starting with Rollo and Floki

March of Empires is one of Gameloft's most enduring games, even making the jump to Unreal Engine last year to keep it going for modern devices. They're also no stranger to Nordic crossovers, as they did with Hafthor Bjornsson. So it shouldn't be surprising that their latest is with hit TV show Vikings!

Speciously historic though it may be, Vikings has made the drama of Ragnar Lodbrok and his rise to royalty in the Middle Ages a favourite of viewers. Now you'll be able to recruit two legendary characters in the form of visionary leader Ragnar himself and shieldmaiden Lagertha to help strengthen your forces in March of Empires.

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Not only are these new characters being introduced, but March of Empires is getting a major new gameplay system to complement them! Commanders allow you to unlock special bonuses for your armies by picking specialised characters to lead them.

The Vikings collaboration sees the introduction of the first of these new commanders, with Rollo and Floki. The former focuses on enhancing your overall strength with conventional tactics, while the latter boosts speed and adaptability in line with his unconventional thinking.

You'll have a good amount of time to check in on the Vikings collab, as this event in March of Empires will run for about four weeks. Over that period, there'll be new unlocks, quests and exclusive rewards all inspired by the hit historical TV series, with maybe even a few more commanders and champions on the way to boot.

You may think you could do better than the infamously, well, dead Ragnar Lodbrok. In which case you can try and prove your chops by checking out our list of the best strategy games on Android, where you can try out leading forces from history, fantasy or even the far future for yourself!