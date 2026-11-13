KartRider Rush+'s new Secret Garden season offers fantastical new racers for you to play

KartRider Rush+ launches its 42nd season, Secret Garden

Five new kart riders and two highlight karts offer fantastical new additions

Meanwhile, Rushmoor Farms gets the Fantasy Garden Mechanic, as well as more in-game events

While Asphalt Legends and its new Ferrari season offers racing fans a way to experience the iconic supercars, over in the more arcade-focused world of kart racing, Nexon's KartRider Rush+ is leaning into the fantastical. With the launch of season 42, Secret Garden, there's a whole host of new additions for you to play with!

Secret Garden comes packed with content, to the tune of five new racers for you to unlock: Macaron, Artist Brodi, Heart Queen Ms. Mani, Fabre Bazzi and Photographer Chen join the lineup. Meanwhile, White Knight Anis and Dark Knight Croco serve as highlight karts for the new season!

Over the garden wall

You might be wondering, though, where exactly the Secret Garden aspect of this season comes in. Well, worry not, because the Fantasy Garden mechanic will be introduced as part of your Mini Rushmoor farms, available until January 6th. You'll be able to grow new fantastical crops and earn rewards based on your progress.

Speaking of which, keep an eye out for plenty of in-game challenges to undertake. Season 42 Missions are available until November 23rd, while November 20th sees the Secret Rose Gate and Deer in the Secret Garden event offer weekly login rewards and season-themed items to unlock.

That's on top of giveaway events, shard missions and the year-end challenge! If you've been waiting to jump back into KartRider Rush+, then now's the time. With plenty of rewards, exciting new content to enjoy and enough to carry you into the new year, it seems like now's the time to shoot for first place!

But while KartRider Rush+ may be a contender for the most engaging arcade racer on mobile, it's far from the only competitor. Check out our list of the best racing games on iOS to see some of our choice picks we think are worth playing!