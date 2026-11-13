Umamusume: Pretty Derby to bring its hit concert series to the UK with new event in London

Umamusume: Pretty Derby is bringing its live concert experience to Europe for the first time

The 7th Event World Tour: The Stage concert will take place at the legendary Hammersmith Apollo

Taking place on January 19th and 20th, tickets go on sale November 17th

With Umamusume: Pretty Derby's planned concert in Los Angeles sadly cut short earlier this year due to visa issues for performers, many of you may have resigned yourselves to one less date on the highly anticipated tour. But, for the first time ever, Umamusume: Pretty Derby's live concert is coming to Europe from January 19th to the 20th!

The 7th Event World Tour: The Stage concert, taking place at the Eventim Apollo, will open ticket sales on November 17th, and features the voice talents of the Umamusume cast, performing in-character with hit songs from the popular multiplatform mobile game. Names such as Chisa Kimura (Daiwa Scarlet), Sumire Uesaka (Agnes Tachyon) and Ayaka Ohashi (Vodka).

The United States' loss is our gain...

Suffice it to say, the cancellation of the Los Angeles concert was highly controversial, not due to any fault on the part of the organisers, but because visa issues stymied their attempt to bring performers over. What erupted from this ended up crossing the line from mere complaining and right into political debate, with some (jokingly) insisting it helped turn the US midterm elections against the incumbents.

But, bottom line, the United States' loss is the UK's gain. And for many European fans, this presents a pretty exciting opportunity to attend the concert, as London is much more accessible than Los Angeles.

With Umamusume: Pretty Derby's live concert experience set to arrive at the Hammersmith Apollo, a venue that's hosted acts such as Buddy Holly and The Beatles, I think it's safe to assume that January will be an exciting time for you to be a fan!

But if you need a break from training, there's plenty of other little bite-sized games to broaden your palate. Why not check out our list of five new mobile games to try this week for some of our choice selections?