KartRider Rush+ celebrates six years with tracks, karts, and a bunch of rewards

It's all gold

KartRider Rush+ marks its 6th anniversary with new content

Gold Rush (Castle) track and Saber Gold karts headline the update

Events, boosts, and login rewards run through late May

KartRider Rush+ turns six this week, and Nexon is not letting it go without making a noise. The mobile racer's anniversary update is live now, and if you've drifted away from it at some point over the last half decade, the timing to return is pretty good.

The headline new addition is Gold Rush (Castle), a track built around an elegant castle setting with vast landscapes stretching out behind it. Two new karts arrive alongside it on May 8th - Saber Gold and Saber Gold 512, which, as the name suggests, are very gold and very shiny.

You can earn the Saber Gold permanently by collecting 100 6th Anniversary Saber Shards through specific missions between May 8th and June 21st, which gives you a decent window to work toward it.

The anniversary rewards spread is generous, as you'd hope for a six year milestone. Returning players at Level 40 or above will receive 6th Anniversary Headgear based on their login days between May 12th and May 31st. New players get a Rookie Growth Pack with Turbo Crystals and Lucci, plus a Racer Growth Pack containing EXP Cards and Rank Guard Cards.

Events run thick and fast through the anniversary period. The 6th Anniversary Legendary Coupon Relay runs every Thursday until May 28th, handing out premium rewards including Peking Panda and Airy Cotton karts.

Mission completions earn everything from a 6th Anniversary Aura to Driftmojis, Frames, Decals, and a permanent Dachshund pet, which is honestly reason enough to log in on its own. Between May 8th and May 12th, Penalty-Free Ranked Races are also in play alongside 300% Lucci and EXP boosts during specific hours, so if you're planning to grind, that's the window to do it.

Six years and still going. Not bad at all. Welcome to Year Seven of KartRider Rush+.

If you're after more high-speed competition after anniversary, our list of the best racing games on Android is worth a look.