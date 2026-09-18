Kartrider Rush+ launches its Galaxy update, complete with new space-themed content

Kartrider Rush+ is debuting its 41st season with a truly cosmic theme

The Galaxy update introduces two new tracks for Speed and Item modes

Not to mention six new racers and four new karts to collect!

For fans of the racing genre on mobile, you can't get much more complete than Kartrider Rush+. Like it or loathe it, Nexon's hit racing game is in its 41st season and doesn't look as if it's going to slow down anytime soon. Season 41 goes live today and is packed with space-themed content.

The aptly named Galaxy update features a variety of new cosmic content to enjoy, including two new tracks, with the Speed mode Forgotten Memories of Sand (Desert) and Speed & Item mode Frozen Brake (Ice) available to play now. And of course, you have a whopping six new racers to boot!

Go karting

Lucas, Sweet Corn Marid, Tiger Club Uni and Starlight Fairy Naiad, Star Keeper Bazzi and Mechanical Girl Tiera all debut as part of the roster, alongside four new karts: the Artmeyzer Nova and Artemyzer Solar, which are joined by the Speed kart Galaxy Marathon and Item karts Carbon Bit and Millstone respectively.

Sure, it may not be Rainbow Road, but with 41 seasons under their belt, it's no surprise Nexon are going for smaller, more compact content drops like this. And some of those new karts and racers certainly look fun, and definitely fit the cosmic theme, especially in terms of design and colours.

There's also been a suite of general improvements to Kartrider Rush+ you'll want to keep an eye out for. A revamped main lobby menu, for example, and RushMerge becoming a permanent fixture, not to mention some exciting perks for returning players available for a limited time!

But if racing isn't what you're on the hunt for this weekend, then don't worry because we've got you covered. Why not check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some choice picks you can play right now?