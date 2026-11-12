Asphalt Legends sees iconic car manufacturer Ferrari get its own dedicated season

Asphalt Legends Unite today launches its Ferrari Season

It introduces three new cars: The F800, 849 Testarossa and 296 GT3 Evo

All of these are available via a suite of in-game sub-events

Asphalt Legends Unite has covered some of the most famous automobile brands of all time. But one of their most well-known partnerships has been with none other than Ferrari. Now, the iconic Italian manufacturer is receiving its own dedicated season in Asphalt Legends!

Ferrari Season, which runs until December 9th, introduces three new iconic cars to the track in Asphalt Legends. Currently, the Ferrari F800 has the spotlight, while the Ferrari 849 Testarossa arrives until November 25th, and the Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo until December 2nd. All of these cars are faithfully recreated from their real-world counterparts down to the smallest detail.

Prancing Horse

As for how you unlock them, here's a quick rundown. The F800 is the simplest, having you complete in-game tasks to earn Prestige Coins you can spend to unlock the car, and this sub-event will also feature other Ferrari vehicles already available in Asphalt Legends.

The Testarossa, meanwhile, is a simple matter of completing increasingly challenging stages which themselves offer great rewards, with the end point being unlocking the car. Finally, the GT3 Evo has you competing against other players for the fastest time to, you guessed it, unlock this iconic supercar!

Ferrari may be out of reach for most of us, but we can all admire the craftsmanship and cutting-edge tech that goes into these cars. And in many ways, Asphalt Legends lets you enjoy all the fun of having a sports car, without all the stress, like waxing or car payments. With these events ongoing until December, you'll have plenty of time to jump in and give them a go as well!

Still, if that's not enough to whet your whistle, you'll find plenty of other options on mobile. Check out our list of the best racing games on iOS to find some other great ways to experience high-octane action in the palm of your hand!