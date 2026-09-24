KartRider Rush+ puts ALD1 behind the wheel with a Formula Kart collab

It was right there in the name

ALD1 brings eight members to KartRider Rush+

Race in the Legendary Formula Kart

Earn permanent outfits through Shard Missions

When a K-pop group names itself Alpha Drive One, it was only a matter of time before it shows up in a kart racer game. Nexon got there about eight months after their debut, which is probably a little quicker than I’d have guessed.

The group, ALD1 for short, has now rolled into KartRider Rush+ with a collaboration update built around its eight members. Top billing goes to the Formula Kart, a Legendary Speed Kart designed after the group's Formula stage.

Each member also gets their own outfits, auras and Driftmojis, and the ALD1 Pack goes a step further with member portraits taken from real photos. Real faces in among all those cartoon racers is a strange image. I'd find it a bit jarring, personally. The pack also carries autographed decals, plates, ALD1 Wishing Stones and Batteries.

Most of the collab gear comes through events, at least. Shard Missions run until October 18th and hand out Shards for logging in daily, driving 5,555 metres, and landing your first Ranked Mode win of the day. You can swap the Shards for the permanent ALD1 Hair and Outfit, and logging in on three days over the same stretch gets you the ALD1 Goggles as well.

The Formula Kart itself needs ALD1 Wishing Stones, which you can buy with K-Coins until September 28th. The Mid-Autumn Festival is running alongside all this. Log in through October 5th for up to 150 Batteries, and from today until September 26th, finishing three ranked races with friends earns you Fortitude Chest Keys, with bonus point buffs in Ranked Mode between 8 and 9 PM.

Rushmoor Farms gets a 50% boost to harvest EXP, harvest yield and Restaurant Coin revenue until September 27th.

The ALD1 update is now live in KartRider Rush+.

You can also check out our list of the best racers on Android for a few more options!