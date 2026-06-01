KartRider Rush+ rolls out Season 39 Beach update just as the temperature starts rising

The summer brings new challenges

KartRider Rush+ adds new karts, racers, and beach-themed content

Pro License introduces tougher skill-based challenges

Seasonal events and rewards run through July 22nd

Nexon has been running KartRider Rush+ for a while now, and the seasonal update cycle is pretty well-oiled at this point. Season 39 is the Beach update, which does what it says: sun, surf, and a few new things to chase down before summer's over.

The kart roster gets the most obvious additions. Two new highlight karts in the Aqua Beetle and Ignis Beetle, plus four Item karts - Unicorn Tube, Blub Blub, Seaplane, and Thunder Buggy. The names alone suggest whoever's writing these briefs is having a reasonable time.

New tracks round it out, with Halfpipe of Terror (Ice) available now and Vine Forest's Cloud Bridge (Wyldwood) joining on June 12th. Four new racers are in as well - Draky, Sea Witch Solaris, Shark Uni, and Soccer Player Marid, alongside a couple of pets if that's your thing.

The more interesting addition for anyone who's been around a while is the Pro License. It sits above the L1 License and throws harder missions at you, including some that lock you into a practice kart specifically to test your actual skill rather than your loadout.

Probably frustrating if you're not ready for it, but that's sort of the point. The license runs for up to 180 days and resets each time you clear both mission types. Miss the window and you drop back to L1, so it's not just a one-time thing you can simply coast through.

Events run across most of the season. Season Coins can be spent on the Thunder Buggy, Cotton Ultra, and Groovechella Tiera between now and July 22nd. Weekend buffs cover farming, fishing EXP, and restaurant revenue for anyone deep in the Rushmoor Farms side of things.

KartRider Rush+ Season 39 is live now.

If you're after more to race through, check out our picks for the best racing games on Android.