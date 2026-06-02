Kartrider Rush+ is bringing Yakult to the track in new collaboration

Yes, really

KartRider Rush+ has its wackiest collab yet, arriving now

Grab new Yakult-themed collab items as part of the event in partnership with Hy

And earn event shards to trade for permanent rewards!

KartRider Rush+ may not be what you think of when you consider collaborations. But Nexon's hit racing game (which just last month celebrated its sixth anniversary) is going out there with its new collaboration that sees them teaming up with Hy. Who are Hy, you ask? Well, this Korean company are all about healthy foods.

Most notably, Hy are responsible for manufacturing and selling Yakult in Korea. So to mark it, you won't be surprised that you can hop behind the wheel of the new collaboration kart, Yakult, Please. Or grab your own new pet in the form of the adorable Yaku! Either way, you'll have some new, strange additions to our KartRider Rush+ tier list to contend with.

A healthy gut

You'll also be able to grab a new legendary kart, available from June 19th, in the form of Coco. Afterwards, you can try on the Hy Salesperson Outfits while collecting five types of balloons all inspired by the various health foods available from Hy.

Look, I like Yakult as much as the next guy (which means I occasionally go on a health kit, buy a bunch of it then forget to keep doing so) but even I'm a little mystified by this new collab. Still, if you've got a fondness for health foods, and you fancy new and distinctive karts and cosmetics, then this collab is going to be well worth dipping into!

Until July 22nd you'll also be able to dive in and collect even shards, which can then be traded for permanent cosmetics available even once the event has passed. And hey, if you find yourself drinking more Yakult, then what's the harm?

In the meantime, if you think you've got the skills to burn rubber no matter where you are, why not take a look at our list of the best racing games on iOS and see what our favourite picks of the genre are?