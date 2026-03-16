Kaiju No. 8 The Game offers up brand-new original character with the debut of Suited

Suited and booted

Kaiju No. 8 The Game is expanding with a brand-new original character

Suited is the eccentric genius behind the Defence Force's combat suits

She debuts with her own side-story and mini-event, packed with rewards

Kaiju No. 8 The Game has done a fantastic job of emulating, and in many cases following, the path of the hit manga and anime series it's based on. Akatsuki Games' RPG is now set to introduce a brand-new, original character to the roster of Kaiju No. 8 in the form of Suited!

Debuting today, Suited is part of CLOZER, another original addition to the lore of Kaiju No. 8. Responsible for the creation of the Defence Force's iconic combat suits (geddit?), Suited may look relatively eccentric, but anyone who can carry a hammer that big is a force to be reckoned with.

Suited will debut alongside her own mini-event, consisting of a short but action-packed side story that sees her and Kafka team up for a day off. But as you might expect, things in the world of Kaiju No. 8 are hardly as simple as just taking a stroll around town.

Suit up

Completing this side-story not only promises to be a fun introduction to Suited and friends, but also a great way to earn some rewards. A home background and 1000 Dimensional Crystals are up for grabs, so it's well worth checking in!

After you're done checking out our Kaiju No. 8 tier list to decide who to pair up with Suited, you should keep your eyes peeled. Suited is not the only new character set to come to Kaiju No. 8 The Game, and if previous trends are any indication, it won't be long before you'll have even more shonen action making an appearance!

In the meantime, if you want to check out what else Japan's most famous cultural export has inspired on mobile, why not take a look at one of our more fun lists? Our ranking of the best anime mobile games shows off some of the best-in-class, inspired by anime and manga.