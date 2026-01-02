Goddess Order tier list and reroll guide - The best heroes in PvP and PvE

PvE and PvP are two different worlds in this gacha RPG, so we've created a Goddess Order tier list to help you out in both modes.

Updated on January 2nd, 2026 - Version: 1.1.0

With absolutely stunning visuals and super-engaging gameplay, Goddess Order is unlike many other gachas. It not only has beautiful pixelated graphics, just like I've seen in Revived Witch, but also a quest system where you can talk to various NPCs, explore the world, and even collect items for achievements. It feels like much more of a throwback than some other entries in the genre.

But it's a gacha nonetheless, and that means plenty of characters to choose from, something that can be overwhelming. That's why I've made a Goddess Order tier list to help you choose! Specifically, I've made one for PvE, and one for PvP - so all you need to do is pick a hero that ranks well and invest everything in them. You'll see on the rankings below exactly what I mean by that.

Not all knights were created equal...

... Some of them are SR, while others are SSR. Obviously, the strongest heroes are of SSR. Even though you get Lisbeth from the beginning, and she might seem insanely strong, that's only because it's the early stages. Later on, she will fall off quite a bit, which is why following a tier list is important.

That said, you might find that some SRs can perform quite well, despite having lower stats than the SSRs.

PvE and PvP are two different worlds

The main difference between PvE and PvP is that you won't necessarily need heroes that are focused as much on AoE damage, but rather on multipliers and crowd control (CC). CC plays a huge role in PvP, whereas it's not so important in PvE.

That's why I've shared two different tier lists. You should start by getting characters that perform well in PvE, and after you've gathered enough resources, try to form a decent PvP team as well. The PvP aspect is more important as you approach the end-game, rather than in the early stages (even though it has okay rewards).

On the following pages, you will find two tier lists for Goddess Order that I've created. You can use the links below to check whichever one you're interested in, or to take a look at how to reroll!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris. On December 23rd, it was announced that Goddess Order will shut down, thus we won't update this list anymore.