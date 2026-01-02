Goddess Order tier list and reroll guide - The best heroes in PvP and PvE
PvE and PvP are two different worlds in this gacha RPG, so we've created a Goddess Order tier list to help you out in both modes.
Updated on January 2nd, 2026 - Version: 1.1.0
With absolutely stunning visuals and super-engaging gameplay, Goddess Order is unlike many other gachas. It not only has beautiful pixelated graphics, just like I've seen in Revived Witch, but also a quest system where you can talk to various NPCs, explore the world, and even collect items for achievements. It feels like much more of a throwback than some other entries in the genre.
But it's a gacha nonetheless, and that means plenty of characters to choose from, something that can be overwhelming. That's why I've made a Goddess Order tier list to help you choose! Specifically, I've made one for PvE, and one for PvP - so all you need to do is pick a hero that ranks well and invest everything in them. You'll see on the rankings below exactly what I mean by that.
Not all knights were created equal...... Some of them are SR, while others are SSR. Obviously, the strongest heroes are of SSR. Even though you get Lisbeth from the beginning, and she might seem insanely strong, that's only because it's the early stages. Later on, she will fall off quite a bit, which is why following a tier list is important.
That said, you might find that some SRs can perform quite well, despite having lower stats than the SSRs.
PvE and PvP are two different worldsThe main difference between PvE and PvP is that you won't necessarily need heroes that are focused as much on AoE damage, but rather on multipliers and crowd control (CC). CC plays a huge role in PvP, whereas it's not so important in PvE.
That's why I've shared two different tier lists. You should start by getting characters that perform well in PvE, and after you've gathered enough resources, try to form a decent PvP team as well. The PvP aspect is more important as you approach the end-game, rather than in the early stages (even though it has okay rewards).
On the following pages, you will find two tier lists for Goddess Order that I've created. You can use the links below to check whichever one you're interested in, or to take a look at how to reroll!
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris. On December 23rd, it was announced that Goddess Order will shut down, thus we won't update this list anymore.
PvE tier list
|Tier
|Name
|S+
|Scarlet, Fenchela, Clerant, Dana, Siku
|S
|Grace, Roan, Leticia, Luna
|A
|Etna, Sibylla, Cathy, Dionis, Olivet, Sarah
|B
|Lisbeth, Violet, Jan, Gilbert, Aragon
|C
|Vicky, Tia
Scarlet is absolutely amazing when it comes to PvE, which is why she tops this part of our Goddess Order tier list. If you manage to upgrade her, she's going to be unstoppable. She can deal great damage, given that she's a Fighter, but she can also deal damage over time in the form of Burn. From her Solidarity Skill, you gain additional CRIT Rate if you pair her with another hero of the same element/principle.
Dana is just exceptional if you pair her with Scarlet. Those two can have good synergy, with Dana having the same element as Scarlet, thus activating her Solidarity Skill. Dana's SS will also boost allies' Fire DMG, on top of providing heals and various other buffs. Those two are a match made in heaven.
Clerant is a Water-type Trickster, which means she is the type of hero who will inflict debuffs on the enemies. She can cause enemies to take more CRIT DMG, and also inflict Freeze upon them.
PvP tier list
|Tier
|Name
|S+
|Leticia, Fenchela, Siku
|S
|Roan, Cathy, Sibylla, Luna
|A
|Sarah, Aragon, Clerant, Lisbeth, Scarlet
|B
|Gilbert, Jan, Dana, Dionis
|C
|Etna, Tia, Vicky, Violet, Grace, Olivet
Leticia can summon clouds to deal damage, and given she is an Electric-element hero, she can inflict bonus damage as well. That is huge in PvP, making her one of the top picks in our Goddess Order tier list.
Fenchela, the Wind-element Archer, is a damage dealer who shines in 1v1 scenarios. She is exceptional at dealing ST damage, given that she has some ability to dodge. She is way better in PvP than PvE because her multipliers make her a beast against other enemy heroes who don't have as much HP as some simple mobs.
Siku is a Breaker, meaning she can take down the Break Gauge. She can support allies too, especially if you get her unique Relic. She can grant herself a shield, which makes her perfect alongside other Water-element type heroes.
Goddess Order reroll guide
Since this is a gacha RPG, you might consider rerolling. To do so, the process is quite simple, really; it's just a little bit time-consuming.Here's how to reroll in Goddess Order:
- Create a new account
- Play through the tutorial until you unlock the gacha (Goddess Prayer) and Mail function (Stage 0-3)
- Claim the rewards from the Mail
- Redeem the codes
- Summon in the gacha after you've redeemed the rewards
- Pull from the Rising Star banner, then from the Rate Up banner
- If you are happy with the results, keep the account; otherwise, move to the next step
- Go to Settings
- Select Account
- Tap on Delete Account
Which hero should you summon?
The best heroes you should aim for are listed in the S+ and S tiers of this Goddess Order tier list. Usually, you want to go for Scarlet, since she's insanely good in PvE.
Keep in mind that it's a time-consuming process, but you can also end up with several SSRs from the gacha.
