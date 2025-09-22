Kaiju No. 8 The Game welcomes Soshiro Hoshina to keep the action in sync with the anime

[United Front] Soshiro Hoshina joins the fray

New login event ups your chances of pulling Soshiro Hoshina

Discover the story in sync with the anime

5-star Weapon SW-Susanoo (Twin Swords) also available

With Kaiju No. 8 The Game welcoming [Dimensionally Distorted Destiny] Sagan Shinomiya to the fray two weeks ago, you might think it'll be a while before a new character steps in. But as luck would have it, Soshiro Hoshina is joining the fight too - this time wearing Numbers Weapon 10.

As the RPG syncs up with the show, you'll also get the chance to score up to ten tickets from the login bonus event for a limited time, which means you can try your hand at the summons pool to see if you can pull the new addition from the gacha - and that's always fun, isn't it?

The 5-star character aside, you might also nab the 5-star Weapon SW-Susanoo (Twin Swords) for good measure. And if you're curious about the narrative, simply head on over to the Story > Characters section to stay privy to all the latest plotlines.

It's not hard to see just how much of an appeal monstrous kaiju have worldwide, so it's no surprise Naoya Matsumoto's manga series has been such a hit (boasting more than 19 million copies in Japan, no less).

you can do so by checking out Kaiju No. 8 The Game on the App Store and on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes and visuals.