Kaiju No. 8's chapter 12 update ties into the anime with new version of Gen Narumi

Kaiju No. 8 The Game's newest update introduces [Sky-Piercing Bolt] Gen Narumi

This newest version of the fan-favourite character dons a special CLOZER suit

Meanwhile, you can jump into chapter 12 of the main story to take on the biggest kaiju yet

One of the more interesting approaches taken by Kaiju No. 8 The Game (although it's not the only one to do so) has been to tie its many content drops into the ongoing anime. Now, with fan-favourite Gen Narumi once more getting the spotlight, you can grab a brand-new five-star version of the character!

[Sky-Piercing Bolt] Gen Narumi has been added to tie into the upcoming original short, Narumi's Week at Work, and looks to be a solid addition to our Kaiju No. 8 The Game tier list. Alongside Gen and his new five-star weapon, the GS-Aremihc gunsword, this update also introduces chapter 12 of the main story: X-OVER.

Nothin' but Gen

This new chapter of the story sees the folks at the Defence Force faced with the biggest, most terrifying kaiju yet. But when they suggest trying to take it on in New York, it's Gen Narumi that puts the kibosh on the plan by staying in Japan. Then again, given he's the new featured character, I wouldn't be surprised if that didn't last for long.

Either way, as you find out whether the Defence Force can carry out their plan regardless of Gen's involvement, you can also nab some exciting rewards. Progressing through the story and taking on score battles can net you rewards of up to 1500 Dimensional Crystals.

While the significance may be lost on game-only fans, it's certainly fun to see Kaiju No. 8 The Game tie in so frequently with ongoing anime. So as the anime itself heads for the climax of the story, you should watch this space for more content drops.

In the meantime, if you want to find out what other great games were inspired by Japan's greatest cultural export, then we've got you covered. Just take a look at our list of the best anime-inspired mobile games to find our favourite picks!