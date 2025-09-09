Kaiju No. 8 The Game adds brand-new original playable character in latest update

Monstrous additions

Kaiju No. 8 The Game is debuting its latest update

Main Story Chapter 3 ups the action with new characters and twists to the plot

Sagan Shinomiya, an original character, debuts with a new five-star version

Kaiju No.8 The Game, based on the hit manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, is releasing a brand-new update. Aside from Main Story Chapter 3, the main headlining addition here is none other than a new version of Sagan Shinomiya, original to Kaiju No. 8 The Game.

The latest chapter of the story promises to be the most exciting yet, seeing Mina Ashiro pushed to her limits against new Dimensional Kaiju. Meanwhile, Sagan Shinomiya joins the Defence Force amidst all this tension that threatens to spark off at any moment.

[Dimensionally Distorted Destiny] Sagan Shinomiya is revealed as Kikoru Shinomiya's non-blood-related older sister. Sagan will prove to be a key part of Kaiju No. 8's original storyline and boasts an enormous shield with which to defend her allies. Suffice it to say, they're an exciting addition for fans returning to the world of Kaiju No. 8 and those joining for the first time.

"When Sagan's not on the screen, everyone should be asking, 'Where's Sagan?!'"

Sagan will get her own story that gives a bit of background to this original character. And even for those not jumping in to check out everyone's backstory, she promises to be a key part of the latest chapter, and will also arrive alongside the new five-star weapon SH-Iuggnil.

It's odd to think about how well-received original characters seem to be when it comes to anime-inspired releases. I think it's an interesting reminder of the divide between Japanese and non-Japanese fans, the latter of whom usually just want to see their personal favourites without the addition of new perspectives.

In any case, there's plenty of great anime-inspired releases on mobile for you to dig into and experience said differences. And we've collated many of them in our list of the best anime-inspired mobile games out there!