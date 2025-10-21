Kaiju No. 8 introduces new five-star version of fan-favourite character Gen Narumi

Even starrier

Kaiju No. 8 has unleashed its newest five-star character with Gen Narumi

This new version of the fan-favourite character boasts enhanced damage

Grab free gacha tickets as part of the introductory event, too

With the anime airing concurrently, it's no surprise Kaiju No. 8 The Game has been pushing out new characters left and right. And while for non-fans it may seem odd that many are variations in existing characters, I'll bet there's more than a few of you excited for the new five-star Gen Narumi.

Five-star Gen Narumi [Future Sight] is a new recruit who sounds as if he'll place highly on our Kaiju No. 8 The Game tier list. Offering huge damage, he can apply the Seen Through state to opposing Kaiju. Allies that attack Kaiju in this state gain a damage buff as the entire squad gets a boost.

The character story, meanwhile, will offer further insights into Gen Narumi preparing for the decisive battle against Kaiju No. 9. It sees Gen visiting the archives to study previous opponents, while a chance meeting with another character gives him the determination to surpass his own limits.

Five-star cuisine

It's all very exciting-sounding, and doubtless, if you're a Kaiju No. 8 fan, this'll resonate well with you. But if you're a casual player just here for the exciting action, then the abilities which Gen brings to the table will be equally attractive to add to your squad.

And if you're wondering about how to grab this new version of Gen Narumi as quickly as possible, you'll be glad to know there's a new limited-time event. The [Future Sight] Gen Narumi Release Celebration Login Bonus offers up to five regular gacha tickets and five pickup gacha tickets during the event period.

But if you're looking to add something a little more Halloween-appropriate to your lineup, then we've got you covered. Dig into our Spooky Express review and see why Jupiter gave this railway-themed, monster-packed puzzler a glowing review!