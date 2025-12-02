Top Eleven expands its Bundesliga partnership with a new superstar gallery

Collect real German league icons

New Gallery system features all 18 clubs and their star players

Earn Packs to unlock squads of Bundesliga superstars

The debut run is live until January 24th, 2026

Top Eleven has been on a bit of a football tour lately, teaming up with the Bundesliga back in September to bring the full German top flight into the management sim for the very first time. That alone was a pretty big milestone – 18 clubs, from Bayern and Dortmund right down the table, all officially represented in a mobile football manager. And now they’re taking that partnership a step further with a new update built entirely around the league’s biggest names.

The new Bundesliga Gallery is live, giving you a way to browse, collect, and build squads of real Bundesliga superstars by earning Packs across different areas of the game. Think Harry Kane, Karim Adeyemi, Jonathan Burkardt, Alejandro Grimaldo, a mix of household names, rising talents, and those extremely annoying players who always seem to score against you on a Sunday night matchday.

It’s a continuation of that September collaboration but feels a little more personal this time. Instead of simply grabbing a licensed kit or dropping a club badge on your profile, the Gallery lets you chase full lineups of 11 Bundesliga stars at a time.

And because all 18 clubs are represented, Bayern, Leipzig, Dortmund, Stuttgart, Leverkusen, Hoffenheim, and the rest, there’s plenty of room to pick favourites, stack strengths, or just admire some truly enviable squads.

This first run of the Gallery will be available until January 24th, 2026, giving you a nice, long window to dig into it. Considering the Bundesliga Tour event earlier in the season already stress-tested your managerial instincts with a gauntlet of German teams, this feels like a natural follow-up - less pressure, more discovery, and a lot more star-spotting.

If you're jumping in today, don’t forget to check out our Top Eleven codes list as well, because a little extra boost always helps when you’re trying to fill a roster with Bundesliga talent.