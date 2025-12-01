Disney Dreamlight Valley set to introduce a truly iconic face with the new Winter Ball update

Here's a hint: It involves a glass slipper

Disney Dreamlight Valley heads full-pelt into the festive season with the Winter Ball update

Encounter none other than famous face Cinderella and help free her from a pumpkin prison

Journey through the Winter Warmth Star Path for festive rewards

For Disney fans, Dreamlight Valley has been a real breath of fresh air. Letting you interact with famous faces while building your own magical kingdom. But even so far since launch, there are still some faces yet to make a debut, but that's about to change for at least one in Disney Dreamlight Valley's Winter Ball.

If a glass slipper doesn't tip you off, then perhaps it's better to be more blunt. The Winter Ball update arriving on December 10th sees the debut of none other than Cinderella, perhaps the second most famous Disney princess behind Snow White.

You'll need to work with the Fairy Godmother to release Cinderella from her pumpkin prison, and from there interact with her to help plan a Friendship Ball bringing together attendees from across the Valley. All while completing Friendship Quests as you bring this iconic Disney character into the fold.

Wintery

Coming right after the launch of Wishblossom Ranch , the fun of the Winter Ball update doesn't end there. Check out the Winter Warmth Star Path in order to unlock festive rewards, such as new themed cosmetics, furnishings and even your own Baby Pegasus pet to accompany you on your wintery adventures.

There's also the launch of the DreamTeam feature to look forward to. While not a full-fledged multiplayer feature, it does let you join a community of up to seven like-minded players. You can trade items and even customise your name and badge, as well as share in-game photos via the new Team Feed.

