Kaiju No. 8 The Game introduces latest update with a brand-new version of Isao Shinomiya

Punch Out

Kaiju No. 8 The Game is introducing a new version of Isao Shinomiya

[Prime Fist] is a new five-star version depicting Shinomiya in his younger years

There's also an upcoming special event series featuring original side stories, including for Shinomiya

For fans of the original anime and manga, Kaiju No. 8 The Game has been a ripe source to see new versions of their favourite characters, if nothing else. And being able to pick from a vast roster certainly has its perks, what with the addition of a brand-new version of Isao Shinomiya to grab!

The five-star [Prime Fist] Isao Shinomiya depicts the Director General of the Japanese Anti-Kaiju Defence Force in his younger years as First Division Captain. Packing a pair of powerful gauntlets, Shinomiya is a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. Be sure to check out our Kaiju No. 8 tier list to see where he might end up.

To demonstrate his new offence potential, [Prime Fist] Shinomiya inverts the original defence focus of his other five-star version in favour of massive AoE attacks. You'll accrue Valour as you fight, and when at its maximum, be able to launch a devastingly powerful attack backed by additional blunt damage when using your Combat or Ultimate skills.

Left hook, right hook

That's not all, because come November 20th, there'll be a new event series to look forward to. Special Events will feature new in-game stories never before seen, featuring each character. Whether that's a glimpse into their day-to-day lives or events that've shaped their past, they're must-sees for fans.

Fittingly enough, the latest will feature Isao Shinomiya himself. What new, tantalising info could this reveal about his past? You'll just have to play and find out. And while you're at it, you can also nab double rewards for completing Training: Kajumite Stages.

In the meantime, if you're looking to vary the flavour of your playlist this weekend, we've got you covered. Dig into the latest version of our top five new mobile games to try this week for our top picks!