Jump Heroes lets you compete against others on an 8x8 grid in a fast-paced arcade game, out now on iOS and Android

Radikate has announced the official launch of Jump Heroes, letting players engage in a hyper-casual arcade game that'll put your reflexes to the test. In essence, all you'll really have to do is to try and survive for as long as you can across an 8x8 grid, but, as with any arcade game, things aren't as simple as they seem. You'll have to contend with a wide variety of obstacles with random patterns, so while you might think it's a walk in the park, beating your own high score is no easy feat.

In Jump Hero, you can put your skills to the test against others on the global leaderboards, with multiplatform competitions where you can flex your jumping skills. After the initial launch, the game will be adding new gameplay modes as well.

At the moment, you can also dive into different customisation options with 22 heroes you can unlock, all presented in quick and fast-paced sessions. The heroes are actually pretty cute themselves, with characters ranging from cubed lions to angry chickens.

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Jump Heroes on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the studio, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.