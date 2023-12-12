Cooking Fever Duels is now available on Android and iOS

Nordcurrent has just announced the release of their highly anticipated title, Cooking Fever Duels. It’s about to get pretty chaotic in the kitchen as players engage in thrilling PvP battles with their friends. The game is now available on Android and iOS, allowing budding chefs to enter into a sizzling culinary world as they embark on a path to become the Head Chef.

Cooking Fever Duels is a spin-off from the already popular franchise, which has already raked in more than 400 million downloads. Players will take part in thrilling real-time PvP battles as they ascend the cooking ladder. From the nostalgia of cooking tasty dishes to facing off against other chefs, the game promises heated battles.

Besides competing with other players, the game also allows players to partake in a wider contest through local and global leaderboards. Players will also find a wide array of daily quests and seasonal missions to complete, which award a plethora of unique rewards. In addition, players will be able to keep upgrading their restaurants to elevate their kitchen experience.

Speaking about the new title, Tomas Siukscius, Project Manager of Cooking Fever Duels at Nordcurrent, said: “We care about our players and are always open and looking for feedback. The first thing which went from Cooking Fever players after new restaurant suggestions was always a PvP mode. It seems that the players naturally yearn for some form of healthy competition! We didn’t hesitate for long and started development.”

Step into the feisty culinary world by downloading Cooking Fever Duels on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Visit the official website for more information and join the rest of the community on the Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.