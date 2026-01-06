Jumbl Staxx wants to bring you in with Assassin's Creed digital trading cards, with one small issue

Jumping off things into hay stacks

Jumbl Staxx is a digital CCG platform partnering with Assassin's Creed

A limited run of blind packs is set to be introduced in 2026

But there may be an issue for those of you excited to jump into card battling

The world of digital CCGs is a complex one. The physical aspect is one of the core appeals of the hobby after all. But it does cut out the sweaty partners to play with (sorry guys, but you know it's true) and lets you nab even more exciting cards. Like on the digital TCG platform Jumbl Staxx and their new packs featuring the characters of Assassin's Creed!

Jumbl Staxx is set to include collectible card packs inspired by Assassin's Creed 1, 2, Brotherhood, Revelations and Shadows (where's my boy Connor?). It's a limited release despite being digital, with only 7500 packs, in which you might be lucky enough to find extremely rare Hidden Legends cards with special portraits.

Now, you may notice I'm omitting any mention of gameplay. And that's because, unfortunately, there really isn't any in Jumbl Staxx. Yes, this is one of those NFT-but-we're-not-using-the-word (apologies if there's some pedantic difference) projects that have been floating around. So you won't be battling it out with your favourite Assassin's Creed characters digitally.

Blind as a card pack

I was initially quite intrigued by this news. With Teppen being shut down , I think there's a substantial gap in the market for a competitive TCG featuring recognisable media franchises. But unfortunately, there's still this weird focus on digital-only trading items, despite the NFT craze being pretty much past its peak.

I'm sure some of you out there are excited by this. But I, for one, am not likely to be spending my time scraping together cash for this latest venture. Still, if you enjoy nice-looking art and the joy of collecting, then it just might be for you.

