Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade - what we know so far

All of the official info that's circling around in one place, including the early release date and some gameplay features!

The latest adaptation of the hit shonen action series Jujutsu Kaisen is set to hit mobile soon. Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade is a hotly anticipated upcoming action RPG for mobile…in fact, it’s been anticipated for a while. Confused? Well, don't be.

We've gotten together everything we know about Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade, where it's been released and when, what the series is about and what you can expect from the game itself! So if you're at a loss with what's going on, check in here...

What is Jujutsu Kaisen?

A shonen action series that has been running for a few years now, Jujutsu Kaisen sees Itadori Yuji, a teen who wields a power called “cursed energy”, enrol in a secret school called the Jujutsu Academy after an incident bonds him to an evil Jujutsu sorcerer. There he meets a wide cast of characters and seeks to recover the remaining body parts of the sorcerer in order to rid himself of the curse.

The series has proved extremely popular and successful both inside and outside Japan, with series regulars Nobara, Yuji, Megumi and Gojo featuring as playable characters in the hit battle royale game Fortnite with their own special event to coincide with the character's release.

What is JJK Phantom Parade?

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade is an action RPG in a 2.5D world where players battle enemies from the series with a team of the series’ iconic cast members in turn-based battles. Players will be able to summon fan-favourite characters via gacha as well as interact with them throughout the game’s story.

It's very similar to games like Reverse 1999 in the essence of gameplay, although much less stylised and closer to the designs seen in the hit anime series. Interestingly, the game also boasts three original characters created especially for the game: two junior Jujutsu sorcerers (Saki Rindo and Kaito Yuki) as well as the principal of Fukuoka Jujutsu High, Kensuke Nagino.

JJK Phantom Parade Release Date

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade has unfortunately been pushed back a few times since it was announced in 2021. Originally slated for a release in 2022, it was pushed back to the spring of this year, and then finally delayed once more to the nebulous end of 2023. However, as of November 21st, Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade finally saw its release in Japan - that’s the good news.

The bad news is that we don’t yet have any news about an English translation of the game coming to international storefronts; however, given the popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen, it’s not certain but highly likely. We would likely be waiting another half a year or so at most to see the game, but an announcement could be forthcoming if the game does well in Japan.

