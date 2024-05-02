All of You is a cutesy puzzle game out now on the iOS App Store

Find your chicks as a clumsy hen

All of You is a former Apple Arcade-exclusive puzzler now available on the iOS App Store proper

Explore a world packed full of dangers as a mother hen searching for her lost chicks

Switch tiles, time your movements and more in this fast-paced yet laid-back puzzler

All of You, Alike Studio's former Apple Arcade exclusive is now coming to the iOS App Store proper. Following the story of a mother hen, you'll cross dozens of strange and dangerous environments while solving fast-paced puzzles to avoid danger in this innovative tile-switching game. And you can get it now for iOS, macOS and tvOS, to play on whichever platform you prefer.

The gameplay in All of You is simple, your hen progresses on a single path, moving from tile to tile. Each tile is interconnected and builds into an entire picture where what takes place in one can effect the other. For example, a giant dragon looking down from the top row can spot (and incinerate) your hen. To progress you need to stop your hen, switch tiles and work out the optimal route while avoiding these hazards.

It looks to be a simple, yet addictive and oddly charming game that we're exceeded to see hit storefronts.

Apple Arcade has been a pretty great service, boasting dozens of exclusive games. However, All of You is yet another game that was previously an exclusive but has had to get a rerelease after leaving Arcade, which is a shame but is also one of the inherent risks of a subscription service.

While the gameplay for All of You doesn't reinvent the wheel as far as puzzle games are concerned, it looks to be exceptionally well-made, with plenty of cute visuals for people looking to play a fun, charming puzzle game.

You can check out our full, definitive list of all the games that Apple Arcade has on the service. Or you can spread your wings (bird pun, har har) and take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see what's new.