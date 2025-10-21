Isekai Villain lets you be the gloating anime bad-guy out now on iOS and Android

You're the bad guy, duh

Isekai Villain is the newest JRPG release from Kemco

It sees you take on the role of a comic fan transported to their favourite fictional world

But in order to avoid dying as a cannon-fodder villain, you'll have to become all-powerful

It's a day ending with 'y', and you know what that means! Yes, it's another JRPG release from publisher Kemco. Isekai Villain is out now on iOS and Android, offering a premium and freemium version for you to try. But why should you play it? Well, let me answer that for you.

For a Kemco JRPG, it's not visuals or gameplay that's important, but concept and execution. And Isekai Villain is certainly an interesting one, seeing you cast into a fictional world as a comic-loving teen. But when he finds that he's now destined to simply be a cannon-fodder villain, destined to die, you'll need to rise to the rank of true villain.

That means making your way through this dark fantasy RPG. And while I did say it's not the gameplay that's necessarily important, Isekai Villain does offer an intriguing mashup of classic RPG combat and new mechanics. Chain attacks, use break attacks and exploit an enemy's weakness to take them down.

Villainous

Your villainy isn't just a story element either. You'll earn notoriety via various ill deeds that let you rank up and unlock new abilities. Beyond that, there's nothing that'll scare off any classic JRPG fan, as you have all the traditional mechanics of the genre, such as dungeon exploration, resource gathering and whatnot.

You do get to build and customise your own evil lai,r however, adding a smithy or a lab and other facilities. All of this goes towards letting you live out the fantasy of being a true dark fantasy villain all of your own.

But if Isekai Villain somehow barely gives you pause, and you're already craving more RPG action, then you'll be glad to know we've already got you covered. Check out our list of the top 25 best iOS RPGs for some of our suggestions.