What's the opposite of 'sul sul'?

The sims Mobile is set to be shuttered after being delisted from app stores

You can still dig into some upcoming events however

But service ends January of next year

If you're a fan of Maxis' hit life-simulation series The Sims, then you've probably already heard the news. But if not, well, I'm sorry to be the one to tell you that EA is shuttering and delisting smartphone spin-off The Sims Mobile. While events will run throughout the end of service, if you haven't played it already, then time's run out.

Hopefully, nobody's too broken up about this. But still, if you dipped into The Sims Mobile on occasion, you might've found a lot to like there, which makes the fact that it's now been delisted and is set to shutter in January 2026 all the more upsetting.

First released back in 2018, The Sims Mobile unsurprisingly brought the series to smartphones. It featured many of the core mechanics of the original, such as allowing you to create your own custom Sims, design your own home and even added multiplayer elements that let different players' Sims interact.

Going mobile

As you probably also already know, The Sims Mobile also had something of a successor being trialled recently in the form of Project Rene . Set to offer more of a 'social networking' style of gameplay, it would seem on the surface that this move was to free up space for Project Rene.

I don't think it's that simple. But at the same time, you'll just have to keep an eye on our sibling site, The Sims News, to find out what else I think. And see what other post-mortems of the Sims Mobile we have, too.

