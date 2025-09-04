Greed of Might is the latest Kemco JRPG taking you to a world of turn-based action on mobile

Taking its turn now

Kemco's latest JRPG is here with Greed of Might

But this new release might be a little off-putting to fans with its auto-battler mechanic

However, it still comes jam-packed with content

They say that there are only two constants in life. Death and taxes. But I'd add Kemco releasing a new RPG to that, considering how often they do so. This time around, however, Greed of Might offers a new twist on the JRPG genre, albeit one that may prove to be a bit divisive now that it's available to purchase on mobile.

On the surface, Greed of Might has everything you'd expect from Kemco's usual output. In a world of three mighty kingdoms, evil suddenly attacks in the form of the Hegemons. You play as Guy, a knight trying to find a lost princess called Patrice and, naturally, save the world while he's at it.

Where the unusual nature of these releases comes in is with the battle system. Rather than your standard turn-based battle system, Greed of Might instead sees up to nine characters of your choosing jump into battle. Using an auto-battling mechanic, turn order is based on speed, and you have the usual shebang of laying out a battle plan and activating characters' skills when the time is right.

Don't get greedy

Considering how much of the appeal of the JRPG genre is in optimising the everloving Cloud Strife out of your build, I can see this kind of hands-off battle system being a little bit contentious. Add to that the kind of janky art style, and Greed of Might might (pun intended) not gel with Kemco's usual fans.

However, at the same time, Kemco undoubtedly release plenty of good quality RPGs. So it might be worth jumping in to give Greed of Might a chance. And for only $9.99, it's a steal for plenty of hours of content.

